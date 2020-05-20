Serious Sam 4 Launches This Summer on PC and Stadia, but Not on Xbox One or PS4

It’s been a while since we heard anything about Serious Sam 4, but the game is still happening, and will release this summer on PC (via Steam), Stadia…and that’s it. Yes, that’s right, Serious Sam 4 is not coming to consoles, at least not at first. According to Devolver Digital the game will eventually arrive on Xbox One and PS4 following a “period of exclusivity” on Stadia. You can check out a new over-the-top teaser trailer for Serious Sam 4 below.

Serious Sam 4 promises to deliver the classic arcade action the series is known for, while introducing a more open approach to level design. Here’s a rundown of the game’s key features:

Hordes of invaders – The iconic cast of alien invaders returns with some new reinforcements! Fight your way through unbelievable numbers of Mental's minions, including the iconic Headless Kamikaze, Beheaded Rocketeer, Kleer, Scrapjack, Werebull, and Khnum! Square off against brand new enemies and towering monsters like the frantic Processed, repulsive Belcher, the hard-hitting Zealot, and more.

– The iconic cast of alien invaders returns with some new reinforcements! Fight your way through unbelievable numbers of Mental's minions, including the iconic Headless Kamikaze, Beheaded Rocketeer, Kleer, Scrapjack, Werebull, and Khnum! Square off against brand new enemies and towering monsters like the frantic Processed, repulsive Belcher, the hard-hitting Zealot, and more. Explosive arsenal – Armed with a slew of devastating weapons, pick your tool for any situation. Lay waste to Mental's Horde using the powerful double-barreled shotgun, the punishing minigun, the powerful chainsaw launcher, a brand new auto shotgun, and the iconic cannon. Upgrade your toys, and enjoy the violent beauty of the lock-on rocket launcher, and the mighty laser beam of death.

– Armed with a slew of devastating weapons, pick your tool for any situation. Lay waste to Mental's Horde using the powerful double-barreled shotgun, the punishing minigun, the powerful chainsaw launcher, a brand new auto shotgun, and the iconic cannon. Upgrade your toys, and enjoy the violent beauty of the lock-on rocket launcher, and the mighty laser beam of death. Cooperative mayhem – Smash through the action-packed campaign with friends in 4-player online co-op mode! Tackle exciting primary missions and thrilling side quests in modified difficulties for an extra challenge.

– Smash through the action-packed campaign with friends in 4-player online co-op mode! Tackle exciting primary missions and thrilling side quests in modified difficulties for an extra challenge. Legion system – Serious Sam 4 unleashes some of the biggest moments in the series’ history with the new Legion System and battlefields teeming with thousands of enemies!

Been meaning to catch up on the Serious Sam franchise? The entire series is on sale on Steam, with most of the games being 80 to 90 percent off.

Serious Sam 4 takes aim at PC and Stadia this August.