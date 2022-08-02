Menu
Scorn Will Take 6-8 Hours to Complete, Should Be Considered an AA Game

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 2, 2022
Scorn

After many years of development, the surreal horror game Scorn, developed at Serbian studio Ebb Software, will be released on PC and Xbox Series S|X not far from next Halloween.

We first covered it in July 2016, when Scorn was added to the now-defunct Steam Greenlight platform. A little over a year later, Ebb Software launched a Kickstarter campaign where they received €192.487 in pledges. Even so, the developers went silent for a long while until 2020, when a new Scorn trailer appeared on an Inside Xbox episode where we also learned of the console exclusivity deal with Microsoft.

With the game now only a couple of months away, Ebb Software has taken to Steam to discuss certain aspects of Scorn with the community. To begin with, CEO and Creative Director Ljubomir Peklar provided a progress update:

We’re reaching the final phases of making the game, which also means submitting it to our platform partners to ensure everything is going smoothly across all platforms before release. The team is also focusing more on fleshing out the finer details of the game, including several scenes and scripted moments. As we continue to wrap these up, we’ll have more exciting content to share after Gamescom and leading up to the launch.

The developers also talked about the game's longevity.

The world spans a variety of different environments across various levels. Play times, of course, can vary depending on how long it takes someone to progress through the puzzles, but we estimate it’ll take 6 to 8 hours to complete the game.

Scorn shouldn't be considered a triple-A game, at any rate.

Not at all; it’s an independent production and a passion project! Although we started with just 4 people and a very small budget, we’ve since grown into what you could consider a AA project.

Lastly, Scorn won't feature a dedicated photo mode, though Ebb Software said the minimal UI design shouldn't pose a problem anyway. Scorn launches on October 21st and will be available on Game Pass from day one.

