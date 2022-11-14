God of War Raganrok Dominates The Game Awards 2022 Nominations, Beating out Elden Ring

The Game Awards 2022 are fast approaching, and today the nominations were officially announced. While we still have to see who actually wins, it may be God of War Ragnarok’s night, as Sony’s game collected 10 nominations. By comparison, the game many considered the favorite for most of the year, Elden Ring, only picked up 7 noms. Horizon Forbidden West also picked up 7 nominations and fourth place actually went to the cuddly cat indie Stray with 6 noms. You can check out the full list of nominees below (or you can check out the video below if you’d prefer them to come out of Geoff Keighley’s beaming face).
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Best Score and Music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch in Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney in A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge in God of War Ragnarok
- Manon Gage in Immortality
- Sunny Soljic in God of War Ragnarok
Games for Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling: Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Debut Indie
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Quarry
Best VR
- After the Fall
- Along Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu
- TMNT: Shredder's Revenge
Best Action-Adventure
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
Best RPG
- Elden Ring
- Live A Live
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Fighting
- DNF Duel
- Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- Multiversus
- Sifu
Best Sim or Strategy
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best Family
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Sports or Racing
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Mutliplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- MultiVersus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- TMNT: Shredder's Revenge
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Game Awards will be broadcast on December 8. Who do you think will be the big winner? Any particularly egregious nomination snubs (keep in mind, early December is the cut-off for the 2022 awards)?
Comments