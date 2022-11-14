God of War Raganrok Dominates The Game Awards 2022 Nominations, Beating out Elden Ring

The Game Awards 2022 are fast approaching, and today the nominations were officially announced. While we still have to see who actually wins, it may be God of War Ragnarok’s night, as Sony’s game collected 10 nominations. By comparison, the game many considered the favorite for most of the year, Elden Ring, only picked up 7 noms. Horizon Forbidden West also picked up 7 nominations and fourth place actually went to the cuddly cat indie Stray with 6 noms. You can check out the full list of nominees below (or you can check out the video below if you’d prefer them to come out of Geoff Keighley’s beaming face).

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Score and Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Metal: Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

Ashly Burch in Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge in God of War Ragnarok

Manon Gage in Immortality

Sunny Soljic in God of War Ragnarok

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling: Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Best Debut Indie

Neon White

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

Best VR

After the Fall

Along Us VR

Bonelab

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

Best Action-Adventure

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Best RPG

Elden Ring

Live A Live

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting

DNF Duel

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

Multiversus

Sifu

Best Sim or Strategy

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Family

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sports or Racing

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Mutliplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Game Awards will be broadcast on December 8. Who do you think will be the big winner? Any particularly egregious nomination snubs (keep in mind, early December is the cut-off for the 2022 awards)?