Scavengers Console Ports Canceled as Midwinter Gets Bought by Behaviour Interactive

The online multiplayer PvPvE survival shooter game Scavengers has had its console ports canceled, according to Eurogamer, as Improbable sold developer Midwinter Entertainment to Behaviour Interactive (the makers of Dead by Daylight).

Scavengers was first announced in March 2018 by former Halo franchise director Josh Holmes. The game was inspired by Halo 5's Warzone mode design, which should have been further enhanced by Improbable's cloud-based SpatialOS backend. Unfortunately, the game didn't really find an audience thus far. According to the Eurogamer story, a small internal team is keeping the PC version of Scavengers alive for now, though it's hard to say for how long.

A few prepared statements were shared today regarding the aforementioned acquisition.

Rémi Racine, Behaviour Interactive’s President and Executive Producer, stated:

Behaviour was not just looking for any studio, but the right studio. Chemistry was essential and our similar values, cultures and our commitment to creating games that push boundaries and defy expectations make Midwinter a perfect fit. This is an important move during a milestone year for Behaviour, which will mark its 30th anniversary in September, and further evidence of the impressive growth that has seen our revenues more than double since 2019 and our team reach nearly 1,000 full-time employees.

Mary Olson, Midwinter's Studio Head, added:

When we first started talking to Behaviour months ago, the alignment across the teams was striking, and in my experience rare. As we continued to explore, it was clear the opportunity goes beyond similar values and development philosophy. We are thrilled to join and learn from a team with proven success across a broad spectrum of IP, while in turn leveraging the strong foundation, culture, and team we've built at Midwinter to expand Behaviour's portfolio. Plus, Midwinter will be able to leverage 30 years of legacy and join forces with one of North America’s fastest-growing gaming studios.

For its part, Improbable is moving away from game development to focus exclusively on the so-called Metaverse. CEO Herman said: