Meet Your Maker is Behaviour’s Stylish New Building and Raiding Actioner, Coming in 2023

Nathan Birch
Aug 3, 2022
Meet Your Maker

These days, Montreal-based developer Behaviour Interactive is mainly known for their work on the Dead by Daylight franchise (get the lowdown on that game’s latest Resident Evil crossover here), but the studio has worked on plenty of other games in the past and is looking to branch out in the future. Case in point, today during their Behaviour Beyond livestream, the company announced the interesting-looking new asynchronous actioner, Meet Your Maker.

Meet Your Maker is all about building and raiding, as players will be able to create their own blocky dungeon-like outposts in order to mine precious “pure genetic material.” Ah, but once you’ve created an outpost, other players can try to best your trap-and-mutant-filled challenges in order to steal your genetic material. Basically, the game kind of looks like a post-apocalyptic first-person Mario Maker. You can check out the debut trailer for Meet Your Maker, below.

Need to know more? Here’s Behaviour’s official Meet Your Maker description…

Meet Your Maker is a post-apocalyptic first-person building-and-raiding game where every level is designed by players for players. User-generated content is the driving force of the experience. Switch between roles as you mastermind devious maze-like outposts filled with traps and guards, then gear up for methodical, fast-paced combat raiding other players’ creations.

  • Create to Destroy - Build a maze of devious deathtraps designed to lure, outwit, and kill trespassing players.
  • Outwit to Survive - Raid numerous player-built Outposts, testing your grit, wit, and reflexes in intense first-person action.
  • Cooperate and Connect - Combine your creativity and build with a friend or join forces to raid Outposts as a team of two.
  • Unlock and Upgrade - Invest your collected Genmat to grow your arsenal of traps, guards, weapons, suits, and more.

Meet Your Maker is coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 in 2023. You can sign up for the game’s first PC playtest here.

