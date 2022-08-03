Dead by Daylight’s Second Resident Evil Collaboration Adds Ada, Rebecca, and Albert Wesker

We’ve known for a while now that the asynchronous multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight would be crossing over with Resident Evil again, and leaks have ruined some of the surprises, but today the game’s Montreal-based developer Behaviour Interactive fully pulled the curtain back on the new chapter. Entitled Project W, the second Resident Evil update will add two Survivors, Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers, and a diabolical new Killer in Albert Wesker. The update will also be making significant tweaks to the Racoon City Police Station map, splitting it in two, and making it easier to navigate. You can check out a teaser trailer for Day by Daylight’s Project W chapter, below.

Looks like another tasty bit of fan service for Resident Evil fans! Need to know more? While we still don’t have full profiles for the new characters yet, Dead by Daylight creative director Dave Richards provided some more details about the new Survivors and Killer…

"Our first new Survivor is Ada Wong, the enigmatic underworld spy. Her unique perks highlight her adaptability to face impossible situations and they will make you feel like a highly-trained double agent.

The second Survivor is Rebecca Chambers, the biochemistry prodigy. Her perks highlight her support skill as a STARS medic and the fact that she is a very fast learner.

This chapter focuses on the mastermind Albert Wesker, the cold-blooded, ambitious, and driven virologist. Wesker will use his Uroboros superhuman abilities to dash at an incredible speed and attempt to catch Survivors. Once a Survivor is caught, depending on the situation, Wesker can tackle them, throw them, try to injure them, or pick them up instantly. Any Survivor that's caught by Wesker's dash is infected by the Uroboros Virus, which will slow down their movement speed, making them easier prey."

Dead by Daylight is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, Stadia, and mobile devices. Behaviour Interactive has not yet revealed when we can expect the beginning of testing or a full release for the Project W chapter.