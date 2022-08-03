Menu
Company

Dead by Daylight’s Second Resident Evil Collaboration Adds Ada, Rebecca, and Albert Wesker

Nathan Birch
Aug 3, 2022
Dead by Daylight Resident Evil Project W

We’ve known for a while now that the asynchronous multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight would be crossing over with Resident Evil again, and leaks have ruined some of the surprises, but today the game’s Montreal-based developer Behaviour Interactive fully pulled the curtain back on the new chapter. Entitled Project W, the second Resident Evil update will add two Survivors, Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers, and a diabolical new Killer in Albert Wesker. The update will also be making significant tweaks to the Racoon City Police Station map, splitting it in two, and making it easier to navigate. You can check out a teaser trailer for Day by Daylight’s Project W chapter, below.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Gotham Knights’ First 16 Minutes of Gameplay Showcase Combat, Stealth, and Detective Work

Looks like another tasty bit of fan service for Resident Evil fans! Need to know more? While we still don’t have full profiles for the new characters yet, Dead by Daylight creative director Dave Richards provided some more details about the new Survivors and Killer…

"Our first new Survivor is Ada Wong, the enigmatic underworld spy. Her unique perks highlight her adaptability to face impossible situations and they will make you feel like a highly-trained double agent.

The second Survivor is Rebecca Chambers, the biochemistry prodigy. Her perks highlight her support skill as a STARS medic and the fact that she is a very fast learner.

This chapter focuses on the mastermind Albert Wesker, the cold-blooded, ambitious, and driven virologist. Wesker will use his Uroboros superhuman abilities to dash at an incredible speed and attempt to catch Survivors. Once a Survivor is caught, depending on the situation, Wesker can tackle them, throw them, try to injure them, or pick them up instantly. Any Survivor that's caught by Wesker's dash is infected by the Uroboros Virus, which will slow down their movement speed, making them easier prey."

Dead by Daylight is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, Stadia, and mobile devices. Behaviour Interactive has not yet revealed when we can expect the beginning of testing or a full release for the Project W chapter.

Products mentioned in this post

Dead by Daylight
USD 100
Xbox Series X

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order