Save $120 on a 256GB Galaxy Tab S6 Tablet in Mountain Gray Finish, Now Just $609

Samsung's Flagship Android Tablet, Galaxy Tab S6, Can be Yours for Just $609 Today with 256GB Storage, Wi-Fi, Mountain Gray Finish

When we talk tablets, we usually think iPad. But, if you want an Android tablet that is on par with Apple's creation, then choices are very, very limited. One of those choices is the Galaxy Tab S6 from Samsung. It's an extremely powerful tablet, does everything a tablet should, and is currently discounted by $120.

The model on sale features a large 10.5-inch display which is Super AMOLED. Yes, that's right. It's not some fancy LCD display. This display is simply insane to look at. With a resolution of 2560x1600, it's ultra-sharp too. Then you have the 13-megapixel camera at the back that can shoot videos in 4K. You also get the powerful Snapdragon 855 processor to keep everything running nice and smoothly with 8GB of RAM under the hood for fast app switching and multitasking.

In the package, you get the S Pen for writing down notes or just doodling around. And Samsung says that the tablet is good for up to 15 hours of use which is five hours more than the iPad is advertised for. Then there are the DeX features in the tablet that essentially turn it into a full-blown desktop when you connect it with a keyboard accessory (sold separately).

There's a lot to love about this tablet, and chances are high that it will sell out fast. Head over to the link below and save $120 immediately.

