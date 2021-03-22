Samsung to Start Producing LTPO OLED Screens for Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max in H1, 2021

Samsung was previously reported to be the only Apple supplier for LTPO OLED screens that would be found in the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. According to a new report, the manufacturer will start producing these displays in the first half of 2021.

LG Display Will Provide LTPS Screens for the Less Expensive iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

A research note from UBI Research was shared by The Elec, stating that Samsung will begin producing LTPO OLED screens from the first half of this year. These efficient displays will only be found in the more expensive iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will feature LTPS displays from LG, and these will be less efficient than Samsung’s LTPO technology.

Despite LTPS and LTPO being OLED, LTPO’s, or low-temperature polycrystalline oxide’s biggest advantage is dynamically switching the refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on what is being displayed on the iPhone’s screen. If it is a static image, the refresh rate will decrease to the lowest possible value to conserve battery life and increase if and when you are playing a graphically demanding gaming title.

One reason why Apple did not introduce 120Hz refresh rate support for the iPhone 12 series is that it was unable to use LTPO OLED technology on these models. This would prevent the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max from being energy-efficient. Both these handsets also feature a 5G modem means that battery life would likely be abysmal, leading to a lot of negative customer reviews.

With the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, a previous report stated that the upcoming series would feature a thicker chassis, most likely to accommodate bigger batteries. The larger cells will offset the deleterious guzzling effects of a high refresh rate display and Snapdragon X60 5G modem running in unison, with the A15 Bionic’s efficiency also expected to play a role here.

All iPhone 13 models will reportedly see a September launch, and when that happens, we will report on how the iPhone 13 Pro’s and iPhone 13 Pro Max’s LTPO OLED screens perform in terms of power efficiency, so stay tuned.

News Source: The Elec