Samsung Kicks Off Galaxy Note 20 5G Series Reservations with $50 Credit

Samsung is set to launch it's upcoming Galaxy Note 20 on August 5 at its Unpacked 2020 event. The Galaxy Note 20 series will potentially be launched alongside other hardware which includes the company's upcoming smartwatch and earbuds. Approximately two weeks before the event, Samsung has kicked off reservations for the Galaxy Note 20. Take note that reservations are not the same as pre-orders as it only secures your spot for a pre-order.

You Can Now Apply for the Galaxy Note 20 5G Reservation, Pre-Orders to Begin After Launch

One major benefit that you will receive with reservations is an instant $50 credit. However, the credit can not be used against your new Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra 5G. Samsung says that the offer is only eligible for select devices and the Galaxy Note 20 series is not part of it.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Shows Off the Curves in Official Renders

The digital coupon will be issued to your email address after you are done with the pre-order. The reservation began yesterday and will end on August 4. This makes sense since the event is scheduled to take place on August 5 after which you can pre-order the Galaxy Note 20. If you're unfamiliar, the event will begin at 10 AM EDT / 7 AM PDT.

At this point in time, it's not year clear of the $50 credit will be eligible for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. Nonetheless, we expect the credit to be applicable when the device will officially go on pre-orders after it is announced. Do take the news with a pinch of salt because Samsung's Foldable smartphone is also claimed to arrive later this year.

If you're interested, you can opt-in for Samsung's reservation of the Galaxy Note 20. You can visit Samsung's dedicated webpage for the reservation. We will share more details as soon as we hear it.

Are you looking to apply for the reservation? Let us know in the comments.