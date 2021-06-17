Galaxy Z Fold 2 Discontinued by Samsung as We Wait for the Z Fold 3

In a surprising instance, it seems like Samsung has decided to discontinue the revered Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the U.S. Even though the phone shows up on the store, if you access the page, you will now be redirected to a message saying, "The Galaxy Fold is no longer available for purchase on Samsung.com." However, the funnier part of the story is that the original Galaxy Fold, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 5G are still up for grabs if you want.

Now, this could very well be an error on Samsung's part. Still, at the same time, it could be that Samsung has planned to discontinue all the older foldable devices and will soon continue to disable the original Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip 5G as well.

Pokémon Unite Arriving on iOS and Android in September

Samsung Seemingly Discontinues Galaxy Z Fold 2 Less Than Year After Its Official Release Date

For those wondering, these discontinuations normally happen when a company is preparing for new phones. In this case, it makes more sense since we are only months away from the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which according to the rumors, will debut in August. This means that Samsung, at least in the U.S., is planning on making room for the newer devices.

There also could be the possibility that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is no longer in stock in the States, and Samsung has decided to shift their focus towards manufacturing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 rather than having Z Fold 2 back in stock. Whatever the case might be, it is too early to say something regarding the future of the device as we could expect Samsung to return with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at a later date. Still, for now, if you head over to the listing, you will see that the phone is no longer available for purchase, and you are asked to look for other Galaxy devices. What's even more surprising is that the device has not even completed a full year as it was released in September 2020.