Menu
Company

Galaxy S23 Plus Renders Have Broken Cover, Mere Hours After the Galaxy S23 Leak

Omar Sohail
Sep 28, 2022, 02:58 AM EDT
Galaxy S23 Plus Renders Have Broken Cover, Mere Hours After the Galaxy S23 Leak

Shortly after the Galaxy S23 renders showed up online, we are here to give our readers a first look at the Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung’s second flagship for 2023 that will find its place amongst the base model and the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Renders Show Galaxy S23 Plus Will Have Same Camera Arrangement as Its Predecessor, Dimensions Info Reveal It Will Be Slightly Taller

This time, Smartprix has teamed up with famous Twitter leakster OnLeaks to bring forth the Galaxy S23 Plus renders. There are some subtle design changes compared to the Galaxy S22 Plus, but overall, Samsung is not expected to introduce a monumental cosmetic uplift. As you can see in the renders, the position of the front-facing punch-hole camera remains the same, but it could receive an upgrade when the smartphone officially launches.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Galaxy S23 Renders Are Here, Giving You a First Look at the Upcoming Flagship’s Design Similarities With the Galaxy S22

As for the rear camera array, each circular model has a separate ring, whereas the flash is sitting flush with Galaxy S23 Plus’ chassis. According to the dimensions shared, the upcoming handset will be slightly taller than the Galaxy S22 Plus, reportedly measuring 157.7 x 76.1 x 7.6mm and sporting a 6.6-inch display. The resolution, panel technology, refresh rate, and other details were not a part of the renders leak, but we are confident that this information will become public knowledge in the coming weeks.

galaxy-s23-renders-7
galaxy-s23-renders-6
galaxy-s23-renders-5
2 of 9

There is a USB-C port at the bottom, and just like the Galaxy S23 renders, we did not spot a physical SIM card tray, which can mean Samsung may launch eSIM-only models next year, at least for U.S.-based customers. If the lack of extensive aesthetic changes bother you, do note that in 2023, the Galaxy S23 family launch will be an all-Snapdragon affair, thanks to the latest partnership that Samsung inked with Qualcomm.

The terms state that the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will only ship with Qualcomm’s cutting-edge chipset, which at the time of launch, would be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and it is expected to be mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm node, the same process used to fabricate the A16 Bionic. Unfortunately, pricing details were not a part of the leak either, but we should come across more valuable findings in the near future, so stay tuned.

News Source: Smartprix

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order