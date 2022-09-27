Menu
Company

Galaxy S23 Renders Are Here, Giving You a First Look at the Upcoming Flagship’s Design Similarities With the Galaxy S22

Omar Sohail
Sep 27, 2022, 05:15 PM EDT
Galaxy S23 Renders Are Here, Giving You a First Look at the Upcoming Flagship Design Similarities With the Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S23 could have a slightly refined design compared to the Galaxy S22, as the first renders and video offer a glimpse of the flagship arriving early next year.

Galaxy S23 May Feature 6.1-inch Display and a Closer Look at the Renders Reveal That There Is No SIM Card Tray

The team-up of OnLeaks and Digit helped bring the Galaxy S23 renders and a 360-degree video to light, and just like its direct predecessor, there is a top-mounted punch-hole camera at the front, coupled with a triple rear sensor array at the back. According to previous rumors, the base model expected to launch next year will see a selfie camera upgrade but is reported to retain the same telephoto unit as the Galaxy S22.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Old Samsung Flagship Smartphone Batteries Have Started Swelling to the Point That the Back Panel Gets Removed From the Body

The bezels appear uniform, and if you look closely, there is no physical SIM card tray, hinting that Samsung may proceed with an eSIM-only launch just like Apple did with its iPhones, but that plan may be limited to the U.S. The information posted by the two sources claim that the dimensions of the Galaxy S23 will measure 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6mm, so it will be slightly bigger than the Galaxy S22, leading to certain benefits such as a slightly bigger battery.

galaxy-s23-renders-4
galaxy-s23-renders-3
galaxy-s23-renders-2
galaxy-s23-renders-1
2 of 9

Let us hope that Samsung takes advantage of the available space instead of letting it go to waste. Thanks to an earlier agreement with Qualcomm, all Galaxy S23 models, including this one, will likely ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Though Samsung’s top brass wants to launch these models with an Exynos SoC, present circumstances may not allow these executives to have their requests fulfilled.

At first glance, the Galaxy S23 retains nearly the same physical properties as the Galaxy S22, meaning that Samsung can stamp the same price at launch. We recommend our readers not to dive too deep into these renders as the final design could be slightly different than what you are looking at now. OnLeaks has a tremendous track record for sharing accurate renders, but it also depends on what Samsung plans for the future.

You can also look at the 360-degree video below and let us know what you think of the latest images.

News Source: Digit

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order