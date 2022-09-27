Galaxy S23 Renders Are Here, Giving You a First Look at the Upcoming Flagship’s Design Similarities With the Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S23 could have a slightly refined design compared to the Galaxy S22, as the first renders and video offer a glimpse of the flagship arriving early next year.

Galaxy S23 May Feature 6.1-inch Display and a Closer Look at the Renders Reveal That There Is No SIM Card Tray

The team-up of OnLeaks and Digit helped bring the Galaxy S23 renders and a 360-degree video to light, and just like its direct predecessor, there is a top-mounted punch-hole camera at the front, coupled with a triple rear sensor array at the back. According to previous rumors, the base model expected to launch next year will see a selfie camera upgrade but is reported to retain the same telephoto unit as the Galaxy S22.

The bezels appear uniform, and if you look closely, there is no physical SIM card tray, hinting that Samsung may proceed with an eSIM-only launch just like Apple did with its iPhones, but that plan may be limited to the U.S. The information posted by the two sources claim that the dimensions of the Galaxy S23 will measure 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6mm, so it will be slightly bigger than the Galaxy S22, leading to certain benefits such as a slightly bigger battery.

Let us hope that Samsung takes advantage of the available space instead of letting it go to waste. Thanks to an earlier agreement with Qualcomm, all Galaxy S23 models, including this one, will likely ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Though Samsung’s top brass wants to launch these models with an Exynos SoC, present circumstances may not allow these executives to have their requests fulfilled.

At first glance, the Galaxy S23 retains nearly the same physical properties as the Galaxy S22, meaning that Samsung can stamp the same price at launch. We recommend our readers not to dive too deep into these renders as the final design could be slightly different than what you are looking at now. OnLeaks has a tremendous track record for sharing accurate renders, but it also depends on what Samsung plans for the future.

You can also look at the 360-degree video below and let us know what you think of the latest images.

News Source: Digit