Galaxy S21 Ultra to Feature Same Front-Facing Punch-Hole Camera; Fresh Renders Show New Rear Quadruple Camera Array

Following the release of the unofficial Galaxy S21 renders, it only took a while for the Galaxy S21 Ultra renders to come out too. At a first glance, it honestly looks as if Samsung is aiming to put little effort into the design of its upcoming flagship series, and that can mean that the majority of the changes will happen on the inside. Whatever the end result might be, let us talk about the Galaxy S21 Ultra renders in more detail.

Galaxy S21 Ultra Might Be the Only Model From the Entire Series to Get Support for the S-Pen

Once again, the tag team of Voice and @OnLeaks has brought to you these Galaxy S21 Ultra renders, and just like the Galaxy S21, the flagship phablet is said to feature a rear camera configuration in a wrap-around glass. However, the camera bump on the Galaxy S21 Ultra is notably bigger than the one found on the Galaxy S21, and that’s also because there are a total of four sensors present instead of three on the base version that our readers checked out earlier.

As for what each individual camera will be responsible for, there are rumors that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature two telephoto lenses instead of one, and there is also a report stating that this version will be the first to get support for the S-Pen. However, the renders don’t show any cutout where the S-Pen can be holstered so either this change wasn’t included in the images or the Galaxy S21 Ultra might not get support for this accessory; looks like we’ll find out in the future.

As for the front side, the flagship sports a punch-hole camera at the top center, just like its predecessor, suggesting that Samsung doesn’t have any intentions to introduce a fresh change here and that’s alright for a lot of customers. We also believe that 100x Space Zoom might be excluded from the features list because it brought little in terms of returns.

There’s also a possibility that the Galaxy S21 Ultra sports the same 5000mAh battery as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, according to a certification leak. This might not be a bad idea, especially when Samsung is said to use a combination of efficient chipsets and other components to help with battery conservation. One reason why these renders have arrived this early is because Samsung is rumored to launch all models in early January next year.

Galaxy S21 is Launching Early in the January of Next Year

This sudden change of plan could be because the Korean tech behemoth wants to undercut Apple’s iPhone 12 range before the company’s rival ends up snatching a sizable market share. There will no doubt be more exciting news on the horizon, so make sure you continue following us for the latest updates.

News Source: Voice and @OnLeaks