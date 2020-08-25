Galaxy Note 21 Line Won’t Be Discontinued Just Because Galaxy S21 Ultra Will Arrive With S Pen, Says Tipster

Only yesterday, there was a report talking about Samsung phasing out the Galaxy Note 21 series and allowing the Galaxy S21 Ultra to support the company’s S Pen accessory. While we appreciate a member of the Galaxy S family supporting a stylus, it would put a massive dent in Samsung’s overall shipments for the entire calendar year of 2021. Fortunately, the tipster Ice Universe has come forth, implying that such a thing won’t be possible.

Tipster Mentions That Galaxy Z Fold 3 Won’t Be Able to Cover up the Shipments Count of the Galaxy Note 21 Family

While Samsung has been rumored to merge the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series before, Ice Universe believes the addition of the S Pen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra won’t make Samsung get rid of the Galaxy Note 21 series. He further states that the price and output of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 won’t be enough to cover up the revenue and sales that the Galaxy Note 21 series could potentially bring in, assuming Samsung does get rid of the series.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Cover Display Gets Extra Protection Thanks to the Use of Gorilla Glass Victus

That’s because unlike the ‘candy bar’ smartphone form factor, foldable handsets are difficult to engineer and mass produce, and therefore, it’s a costly venture, even for the likes of Samsung. Additionally, the previous rumor only stated that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will get S Pen support, not the less expensive offerings, meaning that customers will have to spend exorbitant amounts of money to get their hands on the flagship.

Even if the Galaxy S21 Ultra uses S Pen, it does not mean that Note21 will disappear. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 24, 2020

Remember the Galaxy S20 Ultra costing $1,399 and that too for the base model? It’s possible that Samsung charges customers a $100 premium for getting S Pen support for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, bringing that grand total to $1,499. While the aforementioned price is pure speculation, you can’t help but wonder that Samsung will charge a little extra for bringing stylus support to a member of the Galaxy S series.

The output and price of Z Fold 3 are not enough to replace the Note as Samsung's main flagship in the second half of the year, and Note is still a guarantee of shipment. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 24, 2020

Early adopters wanting to experience this feature will likely shell out heaps of cash for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Samsung will get rid of the Galaxy Note 21 family. Do you think it’s the right decision from Samsung’s position to bring S Pen support for earlier models? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Twitter (Ice Universe)