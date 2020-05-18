Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus Are Discounted by $200 on Amazon [Limited Time Deal]

The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus have once again, been discounted on Amazon, though customers that want to upgrade to the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be disappointed. However, this shouldn’t undermine the capability of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus, as this $200 price cut makes them just as capable and more affordable at the same time.

To bring you up to speed, the Galaxy S20 costs $799 for the 128GB storage model, while the Galaxy S20 Plus was priced at $999 for the same amount of storage. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S20 Ultra hasn’t been discounted for any storage model so if you want one, you’ll still have to spend that whopping $1399 amount.

There are lots of reasons why you would want to get the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus. For one thing, all models sport 120Hz fresh rates, and they are loaded with cameras, to the point where every model has 8K video recording support. Both of them also support 30x digital zoom and 3x optical zoom. Also, keep in mind that the discounts are applicable for the unlocked models, so you’ll have to check beforehand which carriers they support before making a purchase.

The Galaxy S20 also sports a decent-sized 4000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S20 Plus has a slightly bigger 4500mAh cell. Irrespective of the difference in capacities, both models will give you adequate ‘screen on’ time, so there’s something to look forward when getting even one of these.

So how about it? A $200 discount and these two models haven’t even been in the market for a couple of months. It sounds like a great deal if you ask us.