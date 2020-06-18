Samsung Is Offering $200 Off Unlocked Galaxy S20 5G Series (Limited Time)

Samsung is discounting its flagship Galaxy S20 series for a limited time, offering a direct discount of $200 on Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. If you trade in your current phone, you can buy a new Samsung Galaxy S20 series phone starting from just $489.99.

While customers weren't happy with Samsung hopping on the bandwagon of $999+ price point of its flagship series, the latest pricing makes the series somewhat more affordable. By trading in an eligible phone, it becomes an even sweeter deal.

In this ongoing promotion, you can avail the direct $200 discount and get:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Unlocked for $799.99

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Unlocked for $999.99

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Unlocked for $1199.99

Head over to this link to check out trade in options (Samsung, Apple, Google phones accepted) and how much more you can save on the new phone. Do note that Samsung US also offers financing options, offering its latest flagship series starting from $22.23/mo for 36 mo at 0% APR.

Note: you can also buy locked versions but only AT&T and Spring have discount offers right now.