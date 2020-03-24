Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus Are $200 Off, and You Get Two Freebies Worth $150+

Just soon after it was found that Amazon discounted the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus by $200, B&H has now jumped on the same ‘price cut’ wagon to give you not just an excellent deal, but something in return too. The online retailer will now give you two freebies for your purchase.

To remind you, the Galaxy S20 starts from $799.99, while the Galaxy S20 Plus starts from $999.99 if you order one of the two from B&H. While that’s $200 off the flagship smartphones’ original price tag, the two freebies included with your purchase is one Samsung 128GB EVO microSD card and one Galaxy Buds wireless earphones. Together, these freebies are worth $158, so in total, you’re saving $350+ off of your purchase.

That’s some crazy deal going on and the best thing is that both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus were released during the start of March and they are already being offered a discount with free goodies. Unfortunately, there’s no telling when B&H will pull the plug off this deal so if you’re able to, avail this opportunity right now. Both models are being sold in their unlocked variants, and both of them support 5G networks too thanks to the Snapdragon X55 modem running inside.

The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus are known for their powerful hardware, such as a multiple camera system, as well as the performance delivered by the Snapdragon 865. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S20 Ultra isn’t a part of this offer at this time, so you’ll have to pay the full price for that model.

Still, $200 plus $150+ worth of free stuff with your purchase? Not a bad deal for someone who’s looking for a 2020 flagship at a discounted price.