Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus Are Already Discounted by $200 on Amazon [Deal Alert]

It’s mind-boggling that the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra were released in March, and already, they are being sold for a lower price on Amazon. Well, more accurately speaking, only the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20 Plus are discounted on the online retailer and for $200 off, it’s a terrific deal considering what they were priced at launch.

To bring you up to speed, the Galaxy S20 costs $999 for the 128GB storage model, while the Galaxy S20 Plus was priced at $1199 for the same amount of storage. These are quite pricey for flagship smartphones, but with the latest price cut, the Galaxy S20 now costs $799, while the Galaxy S20 Plus will set you back by $999. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S20 Ultra hasn’t been discounted for any storage model so if you want one, you’ll still have to spend that whopping $1399 amount.

There are lots of reasons why you would want to get the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus. For one thing, they are loaded with cameras, to the point where every model has 8K video recording support. Both of them also support 30x digital zoom and 3x optical zoom. Also keep in mind that the discounts are applicable for the unlocked models, so you’ll have to check beforehand which carriers they support before making a purchase.

The Galaxy S20 also sports a decent-sized 4000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S20 Plus has a slightly bigger 4500mAh cell. Irrespective of the difference in capacities, both models will give you adequate ‘screen on’ time, so there’s something to look forward when getting even one of these.

So how about it? A $200 discount and these two models haven’t even been in the market for a month. It sounds like a great deal if you ask us.