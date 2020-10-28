Microsoft Is Offering a $500 Discount on Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ 5G!

Microsoft Store has started posting holiday discounts, including some major offers on Samsung products. Through its "Samsung Galaxy S20 Essentials Bundle," the company is offering buyers to bundle Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, or the Galaxy S20+ 5G with Microsoft 365 and Samsung Galaxy Buds into one powerful package.

Retailing for $1199.99, Samsung Galaxy S20+ is getting a massive price cut thanks to Microsoft! The Windows maker is helping you get your hands on Galaxy S20+ 5G for just $929.97 while adding a Microsoft 365 Family (15-Months Subscription) and Samsung Galaxy Buds in the bundle, giving you a total discount of over $500! If you get a Galaxy S20, you can get the complete bundle for just $829.97 with the smartphone costing you $699.99 only.

You can also throw in PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller for Mobile & Cloud Gaming for $69.99 with a 3-months free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and get 15% discount on select accessories from Samsung, Bose, and JBL.

Head over to this link to build your bundle and save up to $500 on Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series

Select your phone: Samsung Galaxy S20 (three color options), Galaxy S20 Plus 5G (multiple color and storage options), or Galaxy S20 Ultra with discount varying from $300 to $400. Choose your Microsoft 365 subscription (English or Spanish) at a discount of $50. Choose your Samsung Galaxy Buds, True Wireless Earbuds (two color choices) for $79.99 instead of $129.99.

All of the above would get you at least $400 discount. But, you can also choose to add a Bluetooth Controller and get a 15% discount on accessories as mentioned above for more savings.