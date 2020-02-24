Samsung has a deal that will blow your socks off. You can buy a brand new, fully unlocked Galaxy S20 5G right now and get the Galaxy Buds+ and Duo Wireless Charger absolutely free.

Buy the Galaxy S20 5G Today and Bag a Free Pair of Galaxy Buds+ and Duo Wireless Charger

It's no secret that Samsung really upped the ante this year with the Galaxy S20, especially in the pricing department. Starting at $999, the entire lineup starts off pretty expensive and Samsung knows this. So in order to sweeten things up, the company is offering everyone a chance to pick up a brand new, fully unlocked Galaxy S20 5G for a price of $999, but with a pair of Galaxy Buds+ and the Duo Wireless Charger thrown in for free. Essentially, you end up saving $150 in the process, $155.97 to be exact, for accessories that are nothing but high quality in all regards.

The Galaxy Buds+ offer insane battery life of up to 11 hours on a single charge, and is doubled to 22 hours thanks to the charging case. The Duo Wireless Charger allows you to top up your Galaxy S20 at full speed without connecting wires. You can even charge the Buds+ wirelessly on it too, if that's the route you want to take.

The Galaxy S20 5G on offer is fully unlocked, meaning it will simply work with any carrier of your choice, and will obviously work well with 5G if your carrier supports it. Furthermore, you get 128GB of onboard storage, that insane 120Hz display, stellar set of cameras at the front and back. In short, this phone is a beast when it comes to raw power and Samsung is putting a lot of other flagships to shame with its offering this year.

Take advantage of this deal immediately before you end up paying $999 without the goodies thrown in.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Factory Unlocked 128GB | New Android Cell Phone Bundle | US Version | Cosmic Gray | Includes Samsung Galaxy Buds & Samsung Duo Wireless Charging Station - Was $1,155, Now just $999