After a few leaks here and there in the past, Samsung and SK Telecom have finally made the Galaxy Quantum 2 official. As expected, the smartphone does come with a high-end Snapdragon 855+ chip under the hood, a 120Hz display, and a dedicated quantum cryptography chipset that will help with added security. The phone could also relaunch after a rebrand as Galaxy A82 in other markets, but at the moment, we have no confirmation.

Preorders for the Galaxy Quantum 2 have gone live in South Korea today, and the phone will start sale on April 23rd. It is priced at KRW 699,600, which makes it around $622. If you preorder the phone, you will get the Galaxy Buds Live and a transparent silicone case for free. The phone comes with a matte plastic back and is available in black, purple, and white.

The Galaxy Quantum 2 is Samsung's Most Secure Phone to Date

The Galaxy Quantum 2 features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, you will only be able to use this refresh rate on full HD+ resolution. You also get access to an in-display fingerprint reader. The phone runs on Android 11 out of the box and has a Snapdragon 855+, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, along with a microSD card slot.

You have a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 5-megapixel macro camera with a fixed focus for optics. There sits a 10-megapixel selfie camera with dual-pixel autofocus.

Under the hood, you are also getting a 4,500 mAh battery with 25-watt charging support, but for some strange reason, the bundled charger goes as high as 15-watt.

In addition to that, you are also getting the usual set of features like GPS, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, Samsung Pay (with MST), USB Type-C port, and an IP67 rating.

However, the star of the show is the integrated 2.5x2.5mm QRNG (Quantum Random Number Generator) chip that ID Quantique develops. It generates random numbers by creating noise through an LED and capturing it via a CMOS sensor. This cheap makes this phone very difficult to hack.

The chip works with several services like Shinhan Bank and Standard Chartered Bank Korea apps. Additionally, you have 11Street, T World, SK Pay, PASS, and T Membership. In the future, the QRNG chip inside the Galaxy Quantum 2 will work with Samsung's credit card.

Han Myung Jin, Vice President and Head of Marketing Group at SKT, has said the following.

With the Galaxy Quantum 2, we have successfully expanded the application of quantum security technologies to a wider variety of services including financial and security services. Our efforts will continue to keep expanding services that are safely and securely provided via the Galaxy Quantum 2.

The Galaxy Quantum 2 certainly looks like an impressive device and something that fits right in the Galaxy A lineup, but we are not sure if it will be available in markets outside Korea.