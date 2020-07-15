Samsung Could Stick With the Snapdragon 865 Plus When Launching the Galaxy Note 20 in Its Home Market

Samsung has always chosen its Exynos chipsets when launching either the Galaxy S or Galaxy Note family of smartphones in South Korea. This year was different, as Samsung’s chip division chose to sell the Snapdragon 865 variants of the Galaxy S20 family and was later humiliated for this decision. However, according to a new report, Samsung isn’t going to change its stance on these matters and is expected to sell the Snapdragon 865 Plus version of the Galaxy Note 20 on its home turf.

Snapdragon 865 Plus Will Be Superior Than the Exynos 990 Versions of the Galaxy Note 20 in Every Way, an Attribute Which Could Have Prompted This Decision

The report comes from South Korean media DDaily, claiming that sticking with the Snapdragon 865 Plus for the Galaxy Note 20 is just a part of a more intricate strategy that Samsung has in mind. That strategy concerns more to do with Samsung releasing more Snapdragon-fueled flagships in South Korea, a market where consumers have always experienced Exynos SoCs in their handsets.

Galaxy Note 20 Will Support Dynamic Refresh Rate Switching, but 120Hz Option Won’t Be Supported at QHD+ Resolution

It’s very obvious why Samsung would choose the Snapdragon 865 Plus over the Exynos 990. Qualcomm’s latest high-end silicon delivers much better performance over the Exynos 990 while also being efficient at the same time. Additionally, the Snapdragon X55 5G modems that will be found in the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 will deliver better latency, along with higher download and upload speeds.

However, for 2021, Samsung’s strategy might take a different route as it’s rumored the company might release the Galaxy S21 lineup in just an Exynos-only configuration. One reason for that is the Snapdragon 875 is rumored to be very costly, and that will end up raising flagship smartphone prices to monumental levels. A recent leak of an unnamed Samsung chipset paired with an AMD GPU revealed that the silicon beat the Snapdragon 865’s Adreno 650 in a series of benchmarking tests, showing that a promising Exynos chipset may be announced in 2021.

Do you think it’s a good idea for Samsung to stick with the Snapdragon 865 Plus for its Galaxy Note 20 series? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: DDaily