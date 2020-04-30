Samsung SoC With New AMD GPU Overtakes Snapdragon 865’s Adreno 650 in Latest Benchmarking Leak

Samsung faced a lot of criticism this year because of its Exynos 990 chipset that powers the European version of the Galaxy S20 series. Not only the chipset itself is said to be slow when compared to the Snapdragon 865 that powers the other models of the Galaxy S20, but the Mali-G77 MP11 GPU inside the proprietary Exynos chip also pales in comparison to the Adreno 650 used by Qualcomm. Thankfully for disgruntled Samsung fans, GPU performance will likely improve considerably with the future generations of the Exynos silicon, as is evident by benchmark results spotted recently.

This New Silicon Could Be Samsung’s Rumored Exynos 1000 and Maybe Present in the Upcoming Galaxy S21

Basically, Samsung and AMD have teamed up to make mobile GPUs, which will presumably be found inside future Samsung devices. The Korean tech giant has announced its partnership with the processor manufacturer, but no details regarding the product from their new collaboration were presented. However, it looks like the first custom Radeon GPU has now been benchmarked using GFXbench.

Galaxy S20 Ultra Owners are Reporting Broken Camera Glass

The chip achieved 181.8 frames in Manhattan 3.1, which is nearly 13 percent more than what the Adreno 650 scored. In Aztec Normal and Aztec High testing runs, the GPU averaged 138.25 and 58 frames respectively. This is a tri-fold increase when compared to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865’s GPU.

What’s even more interesting is that this is an early version of the custom Radeon GPU, so final results will probably be even better. However, don’t expect this chip inside Samsung’s 2020 lineup of flagships as it will likely make a debut with the Exynos 1000 for next year. AMD has already said that the collaborative efforts between it and Samsung won't reach consumers before 2021 at least.

Thus, even though the benchmark listing hints that the chip is ready, AMD supposedly requires more time to optimize the GPU. This actually makes more sense than rushing a half baked product to the market. As for the upcoming Galaxy Note 20, it is tipped to have the Exynos 992 under the hood. The new chip is said to be an improved version of the Exynos 990 and will be manufactured using the Korean giant’s 6nm process apparently so if you had hopes of seeing the rumored Exynos 1000 in action this year, you’ll be sorely out of luck.

Source: Sammobile