Exynos 990-Powered Galaxy S20 Plus Fails to Keep up With a Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro in Gaming Test Comparison

At this point, we don’t need to remind you of the disaster that is Samsung’s Exynos 990. With users complaining of overheating, crippled battery life, and other autofocus problems, is it any wonder why the company is rumored to use an updated variant of the chipset called the Exynos 992 in the Galaxy Note 20 family? To see more evidence of how poorly the Exynos 990 performs, a gaming test comparison has been published, where the more expensive Galaxy S20 Plus is pitted against the more affordable Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Bear in Mind That the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Costs One-Fifth of What Samsung Charges for the Galaxy S20 Plus

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is armed with MediaTek’s Helio G90T and according to several benchmarks, it outperforms the Snapdragon 720. However, Chong Liu showcases a gaming test comparison video in which even the Galaxy S20 Plus’ Exynos 990 isn’t sufficient enough to get past Xiaomi’s mid-ranger.

In the video provided below, the Galaxy S20 Plus can be seen struggling to match with the Redmi Note 8 Pro. After the video is running for 10 minutes showing both smartphones handling PUBG Mobile, the Galaxy S20 Plus’ performance was dropping to 50FPS, and after 20 minutes, performance dipped much lower to 40FPS. From what we can tell, this is a clear case of the Exynos 990 failing to sustain its performance over time and might be throttling to keep its temperature in check.

While there have been reports talking about the woes of the Exynos 990, looking at the gaming test comparison makes it even more disappointing. What’s indigestible is the fact that the Galaxy S20 Plus costs more than five times what the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will set the buyer back. However, as much as we like to immediately point fingers, it’s possible that some driver optimization might be needed to help increase performance in the near future.

After all, with the video now out in the open and with the public able to view it comfortably, Samsung simply cannot shy away from it and will need to rectify the matter swiftly. There’s a possibility the Korean giant is already preparing a remedy to this solution in the form of the Exynos 1000, and it might be equipped with an AMD RDNA GPU.

According to fresh benchmarking results, the GPU of the upcoming SoC easily beats the Adreno 650 of the Snapdragon 865, showing that Samsung’s best silicon is yet to be unveiled. So just because the Exynos 990 isn’t performing as you’d hope, it appears that there are better solutions being developed for the future.

