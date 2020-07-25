Sabrent Launches The World’s First 4 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Sabrent has launched the world's first 8 TB NVMe SSD in the Rocket Q NVMe SSD series, Sabrent is adding to this series with the 4 TB Rocket Q4 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. This SSD breaks the record for the highest capacity PCIe 4.0 SSD while costing a fair amount.

Sabrent releases the world's first 4 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD called the "Rocket Q4 NVMe 4.0"

This SSD features fantastic performance of up to 4,900 MB/s read and 3,500 MB/s write speed when installed in a PCIe Gen 4 Motherboards. These speeds are significantly faster than the PCIe 3.0 speeds. The SSD must be installed on a PCIe Gen 4 motherboard; otherwise, the SSDs max speed will be 3,330 MB/s. When installed in a PCIe Gen 3 motherboard will enable the user to reach speeds of up to 3,300 MB/s read speeds and 3,300 MB/s write speeds.

When utilizing a PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, users should make sure to install a heatsink to dissipate the heat generated by the drive. Keeping the drives cool will increase the longevity of the drives as well as avoid thermal throttling, which could impact the performance of the drive.

Sabrent has yet to release which controller this drive utilizes, but Sabrent did state that this drive uses QLC flash chips. The QLC flash chips are part of the reason why this SSD can offer speeds of up to 4,900 MB/s while the controller also plays a crucial role in the supported speed of the drive.

Sabrent's 4 TB Rocket Q4 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD also supports Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2 as well as offering support for SMART and TRIM commands. This SSD also features support for Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, and Over-Provision, which are all designed to extend the lifespan of this drive.

Sabrent's 4 TB Rocket Q4 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD isn't the first record-breaking SSD in Sabrent's Rocket NVMe. In the same series, Sabrent released the Rocket Q NBME SSD, which features up to 8 TB capacity, which was another record-breaking SSD.

This SSD has been listed on Amazon with two different options, and the first option is the version of the SSD that features no heatsink is priced at $749.99 while the version with a heatsink is priced at $769.99.