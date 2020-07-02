TeamGroup has unveiled its CARDEA Ceramic C440 M.2 PCIe SSD which offers two different capacities, 1 TB and a 2 TB model, with speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s Read and 4,000 MB/s Write. Those speeds combined with the 2 TB model makes this drive a fantastic overall purchase as a Windows boot drive that can store all of your most used programs with no issue!

The CARDEA Ceramic C440 M.2 PCIe SSD features a Ceramic Heatspreader

The CARDEA Ceramic C440 SSD utilizes the NVMe 1.3 specification with the faster PCIe Gen4 x4 interface, and this interface enables this drive to reach up to speeds as high as 5,000 MB/s when reading off the SSD and 4,400 MB/s when writing to the drive. The extreme performance that this drive offers makes this perfect for the higher-end systems. The thickness of this SSD is roughly 1 mm, which shows off the aesthetic, which provides an extensive range of compatibility.

For buyers that may not have a motherboard that features a PCIe Gen4 NVMe slot, this drive is backward compatible with the PCIe Gen3 NVMe slot. This means that this SSD will work with most systems; the heat spreader features gold lettering on the white ceramic background.

This SSD uses 3D NAND, which is stacking in a three dimensional way and enables this drive to feature up to 2 TB in capacity. This drive also utilizes aerospace ceramic material, which allows for better heat dissipation. Unlike other SSDs, the ceramic material that this drive uses not only allows for better heat dissipation but also looks fantastic. This ceramic heat spreader reduces the heat by 18% when installed into a case with a fan.

The fantastic ceramic heat spreader is also an anti-electromagnetic interfere and offers extreme temperature shock resistance. This ceramic heat spreader was made using environmentally friendly materials, which are RoHS compliant.

This SSD comes with a 5-Year warranty meaning buyers should buy with confidence when looking at this fantastic drive. Sadly, at the time for writing, no price has been listed for this drive, but users should keep an eye out for when this drive becomes available.