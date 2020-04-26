OWC Has Announced Its 4 TB Aura M.2 P12 NVMe SSD

OWC has increased its lineup of Aura P12 M.2 NVMe SSDs to include a 4 TB variant, and this SSD is perfect for a gaming system that requires fast storage capacity. This SSD features read speeds of up to 3,400 MB/s and write speed of up to 3,000 MB/s. The 4 TB Aura P12 M.2 NVMe SSD features a built-in SLC caching technique, this technique powers the incredibly fast write speeds that this NVMe drive provides.

The 4 TB Aura P12 M.2 NVMe SSD is a very versatile drive because it can be mounted onto your PC's motherboard or create your own external hard drive, this drive can be easily mounted to an external enclosure. The faster transfer speeds make this drive perfect for transferring large media files, and this includes 8K video and high-resolution photos.

If mounted as an external hard drive that makes transferring files between computers quicker and allows users to continue with the work with little to no interruption, when mounted inside your computer, this larger Aura P12 can offer significantly faster boot times and loading times in various games. This increased speed allows your PC to have faster renders, when processing audio and faster responsiveness in VFX programs.

The Aura P12 has fantastic reliability, and this is facilitated by the components that OWC has built into the drive. These components allow this drive to be optimized for the longest working life, even when subjected to constant write-intensive workflows. This drive also runs double checks on data and correcting errors to ensure the uniformity of the flash cells. This reliability is also facilitated by the fact that the Aura P12 features extra NAND cells on standby to preserve the performance of this drive as well. This drive also features an MTBF of 1,800,000. The MTBF is the mean time between failures.

The 4 TB Aura P12 M.2 NVMe SSD is currently listed on OWC's website for $1,149.88, which is a slight discount to the price of $1.199.99.