Romero’s Empire of Sin Strategy Game Launches on December 1st

Empire of Sin, the strategy game in development at Romero Games, has been confirmed for a December 1st release date on all platforms (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch).

Its standard price will be $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99. Pre-orders are already open and will grant customers The Good Son Pack, which includes an exclusive in-game mission and recruitable gangster where you'll have to help Cyril Mcrae reconnect with his estranged father by fighting alongside him and get him to join your gang.

There are also a Deluxe Edition and a Premium Edition, respectively priced $49.99 and $69.99.

The Deluxe Edition includes a mobster pack which contains four recruitable gangsters, the Golden Weapon Set that comes with three exclusive weapon skins plus “Romero” gun sound effects, and unique execution animation for your boss character - the Curb Stomp Execution. That smarts! The Premium Edition grants access to all Deluxe Edition content - the mobster pack, Golden Weapon set and Curb Stomp Execution kill - plus two post-launch expansions and the stylish Al Capone’s Fur Coat costume.

Empire of Sin is centered at the heart of the criminal underworld of 1920s Prohibition Era Chicago.