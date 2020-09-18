Romero’s Empire of Sin Strategy Game Launches on December 1st
Empire of Sin, the strategy game in development at Romero Games, has been confirmed for a December 1st release date on all platforms (PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch).
Its standard price will be $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99. Pre-orders are already open and will grant customers The Good Son Pack, which includes an exclusive in-game mission and recruitable gangster where you'll have to help Cyril Mcrae reconnect with his estranged father by fighting alongside him and get him to join your gang.
There are also a Deluxe Edition and a Premium Edition, respectively priced $49.99 and $69.99.
The Deluxe Edition includes a mobster pack which contains four recruitable gangsters, the Golden Weapon Set that comes with three exclusive weapon skins plus “Romero” gun sound effects, and unique execution animation for your boss character - the Curb Stomp Execution. That smarts!
The Premium Edition grants access to all Deluxe Edition content - the mobster pack, Golden Weapon set and Curb Stomp Execution kill - plus two post-launch expansions and the stylish Al Capone’s Fur Coat costume.
Empire of Sin is centered at the heart of the criminal underworld of 1920s Prohibition Era Chicago.
Slip into the shoes of one of the fourteen real and historically inspired mob bosses such as Al Capone, Stephanie St. Clair, or Goldie Garneau and assemble a rag-tag gang, build and manage your criminal empire, and defend your turf from rival gangs. It’s up to you to hustle, charm, and intimidate your way to the top and do whatever it takes to stay there - break a leg!
Roleplay: Choose one of fourteen unique bosses based on fictional and real-world gangsters, then set out to build and manage your criminal empire in Chicago’s infamous Prohibition era.
Empire Management: Build your Empire of Sin and run Chicago’s underworld economy with business savvy, brutality or city-wide notoriety. Strategically manage your establishments such as speakeasies, supply chains, casinos and more.
Turn-Based Combat: Assemble your gang and slug it out in turn-based combat to defend and expand your territory – or send a message to opposing gangs.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter