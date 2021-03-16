It’s been a hell of a month for Xbox Game Pass, as Microsoft kicked off March with pretty much every major sports game from the past year, followed it up with 20 Bethesda games, and now they’ve revealed one last batch of titles coming over the next couple weeks! As previously announced, Game Pass subscribers will get Outriders on Day One, as well as favorites like Yakuza 6, Undertale, and Octopath Traveler, with the latter two making their debut on Xbox.

Here are your late-March PC and console Game Pass titles:

Undertale (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available today

Fall into the underworld and explore a hilarious and heartwarming world full of dangerous monsters. Date a skeleton, dance with a robot, cook with a fishwoman… or destroy everyone where they stand. The future is yours to determine in this critically acclaimed role-playing game from indie developer Toby Fox.

Empire of Sin (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 18

Empire of Sin is a strategy game based in the 1920s Prohibition-era Chicago underworld.PillPill Step into the wing-tipped shoes of real and fictional gangsters like Al Capone or Stephanie St. Clair to build and manage your criminal empire. Schmooze, swindle, and strategize your way to the top.

Nier: Automata (PC) – March 18

Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on… a war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.

Star Wars: Squadrons (Console) EA Play – March 18

The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. The Galactic Civil War is at a tipping point in a time where ace pilots on both sides could make all the difference. Master the art of starfighter combat in Star Wars: Squadrons, coming soon to EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Torchlight III (PC) – March 18

In Torchlight III, Novastraia is again under threat of invasion and it’s up to you to defend against the Netherim and its allies. Gather your wits and brave the frontier to find fame, glory, and a new adventure!

Genesis Noir (Console and PC) – March 25

A noir adventure spanning time and space. When a love triangle between cosmic beings becomes a bitter confrontation, you’ll witness a gunshot fired by a jealous god—otherwise known as The Big Bang. Jump into the expanding universe and search for a way to destroy creation and save your love.

Octopath Traveler (Console and PC) – March 25

Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play. Embark on an epic journey across the vast and wondrous world of Orsterra and discover the captivating stories of each of the eight travelers. Use each character’s distinctive abilities in and out of battle and make decisions to shape your path.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (PC) – March 25

Bend the world to your will as you explore the depths of infinite possibilities, including detailed character customization, total freedom of exploration, and more meaningful choices at every turn. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition redefines the role-playing game experience for a new generation.

Supraland (PC) – March 25

Save the red-stick figure village in this hit first-person, open-world, action-puzzle platformer. Roam and explore a grand interconnected world, unlock new versatile abilities, and combine them to overcome imaginative puzzles or uncover shrouded secrets.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 25

Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, returns with the dream of living a quiet life. But soon he discovers Haruka has been in an accident and is now in a coma, leaving her young son, Haruto, without care. To protect this child, Kiryu takes Haruto to the last place Haruka was spotted, Onomichi, Hiroshima. Why are the Tojo Clan and Yomei Alliance both after Haruto? Kiryu will have to navigate through the criminal underworld he left behind and fight for the answers to keep the family he loves safe.

Narita Boy (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 30

Become symphonic in Narita Boy! A radical action-adventure as a legendary pixel hero trapped as a mere echo within the Digital Kingdom. Discover the mysteries behind the Techno-sword, lock swords with the corrupt and tainted Stallions. Save the world!

Outriders (Cloud and Console) – April 1

Outriders brings intense action and deep role-playing to Xbox Game Pass! Developed by People Can Fly, veterans of the shooter genre, Outriders presents a journey of survival across a savage planet, which can be tackled in both single player and 1-3 player co-op.