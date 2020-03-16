Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo Arrives Later This Week, Insider Claims

The Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo will be arriving later this week on March 20, according to horror enthusiast and insider, AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem.

Capcom officially the demo for the upcoming remake last month, but a release date wasn’t provided. “A Resident Evil 3 Demo is on the way”, Capcom announced. “We'll have more details in the near future!”

Control The Foundation DLC Will be Timed-Exclusive for PS4 and PC for 3 Months; First Trailer Released

If industry insider Dusk Golem is to be believed though, fans will be able to get their hands on the demo this Friday.

March 20th. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 13, 2020

Dusk Golem was among the first people to leak spot on information about Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 Remake, and over the past few months, we’ve already covered several ‘leaks’ from him, including a leak about Capcom rebooting Resident Evil 8 and Capcom allegedly preparing to release four big titles in this fiscal year.

As with all leaks and rumors, take the information above with a pinch of salt for now. Resident Evil 3 Remake launches on April 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The remake of Resident Evil 3 was officially announced back in December of last year during PlayStation’s State of Play broadcast.

Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil™ series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target. Jill’s harrowing escape takes place in the panic-stricken hours leading up to and following the events of the acclaimed best-selling Resident Evil 2. Intense combat and puzzle solving combine to deliver the heart-pounding final chapter of Raccoon City’s collapse. The horrific settings from the original game and new content come to life as never before with RE Engine, previously utilized to create the acclaimed Resident Evil™ 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry™ 5 with high-definition graphics and modernized gameplay mechanics. Complementing the action-packed single player campaign is Resident Evil Resistance, an asymmetrical 4 vs. 1 multiplayer game originally unveiled as a working title at Tokyo Game Show earlier this year. As the Mastermind behind the scenes, players can assume the role of key Resident Evil characters like Annette Birkin in a series of deadly experiments. Manipulate the environment and wield a deck of cards to place vicious creatures, set traps and weaponized security cameras to snare hapless Survivors. A first for the franchise, Masterminds can even directly control elite bioweapons like G-Birkin and Tyrant. In turn, four Survivors must effectively work together, making the most of a variety of weapons and each player’s unique special abilities, to stand a chance of escaping the experiment before time runs out.