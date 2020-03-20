Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo Out of Bounds Areas Showcased In Brand New Video

The Resident Evil 3 Remake playable demo features more than what players can experience, judging from a video that has been released online.

A few hours ago, YouTube user FluffyQuack shared a brand new gameplay video that showcases areas that are not normally accessible in the playable demo. Some of these areas have been shown in the official gameplay showcase earlier this month, while others are completely new. You can check out the video below.

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.3.1 Introduces Up To 5% Improved Performance In DOOM Eternal and More

Here's a look at some areas you can only explore by going out of bounds.

The Resident Evil 3 Remake playable demo offers a taste of the game releasing in two weeks, allowing players to try out the more action-oriented experience of the game.

Experience a taste of this stunning re-imagining of Resident Evil 3. Play a section of the opening of the game, specially tuned for this demo, and get a glimpse of the tragedy that befalls Raccoon City. As if Jill’s battle was not daunting enough, Capcom also invites players to test their limits with a challenging Mr. Charlie scavenger hunt within the Raccoon City Demo. Twenty Mr. Charlie statues are strewn across Raccoon City; can you seek and destroy all of them with Nemesis hot on your heels? An on-screen counter will help players keep track of their acquired statues and a final count will be displayed upon the demo’s completion.

New information on Resident Evil 3 Remake emerged online earlier this week thanks to the latest issue of Game Informer magazine. According to the published preview, the game's puzzles will be more realistic, and the Hospital will be considerably expanded over the original. Carlos will also perform a counter-attack if players manage to perform a perfect dodge.

Resident Evil 3 Remake launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 3rd worldwide.