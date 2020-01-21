  ⋮  

Resident Evil 8 Reportedly Rebooted, Next RE Game Not a Core Numbered Sequel or Remake

Things have been going pretty smoothly for the Resident Evil franchise recently. Resident Evil 7 and the Resident Evil 2 remake were critical and commercial hits, and it looks like Resident Evil 3 will continue the hot streak, but there may be more turmoil behind the scenes than we know.

Twitter user AestheticGamer (aka Dusk Golem on the ResetEra forums) was one of the first people to leak accurate information about the RE3 remake, and now they’re saying Resident Evil 8 is “years away.” Apparently, there was a version of RE8 being developed by Capcom’s core RE team as early as 2016, but it was put on hold in order to focus on RE7 DLC and RE2, and has since been scrapped entirely. A new version of RE8 began development only six months ago. Unfortunately, there aren’t any other Resident Evil remakes in the works either.

That said, it’s not all bad news. Some other Capcom classics are being redone using the RE Engine, and some sort of new Resident Evil game is coming out next year, it just won’t be RE8 or another remake. Here’s Dusk Golem’s full Twitter thread…

Of course, as always, take these rumors with an appropriate amount of salt, but still…interesting stuff. What might this unnamed 2021 RE game be? Could we get another Resident Evil: Revelations game? Or will it be something completely original? Oh, and what about those unnamed Capcom RE Engine remakes? Fingers crossed for Dino Crisis!

Resident Evil 3 is set to hit PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on April 3.

