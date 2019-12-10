Resident Evil 3 Remake Gets First Trailer; April 2020 Release Date Confirmed

Resident Evil 3 Remake has been officially announced today with an April 2020 release date.

The game's first trailer has been shown during today's Sony State of Play, featuring the first look at Jill, Carlos, Nemesis and at the gameplay, which seems similar to the experience seen in the Resident Evil 2 Remake. The game will be released on April 3rd, 2020 worldwide.

It's also been confirmed that the game formerly known as Project Resistance will be included as a separate play mode in Resident Evil 3 Remake as Resident Evil Resistance.

As Resident Evil 3 Remake will feature the same gameplay mechanics of the Resident Evil 2 Remake, players will be in for something great, as the game is a faithful recreation of the original.

Resident Evil 2 is a polished, respectful remake of a survival horror classic that probably would have benefitted from a slightly more daring approach. Hints of a braver revamp are sprinkled throughout, but it doesn’t take the risks necessary to join the canon of truly great video game remakes. Make no mistake though, if you loved the original Resident Evil 2, you’ll likely love the remake, and new players who can tolerate a few old-school quirks ought to have a gruesome good time as well.

Resident Evil 3 Remake launches on April 3rd, 2020 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.