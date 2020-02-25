Resident Evil 3 Remake to Receive Playable Demo Soon; New Footage Shared

A Resident Evil 3 Remake playable demo is going to be released soon, Capcom confirmed today.

The Resident Evil 3 Remake has been announced today by Capcom itself on the Resident Evil series Official Twitter profile. No detail has been provided, but more on it should be coming soon.

It was written in the STARS... ?

A Resident Evil 3 Demo is on the way. We'll have more details in the near future! pic.twitter.com/wqN2AwI3pH — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 25, 2020

On a related note, a new post on the Official PlayStation Blog revealed some additional details on how Capcom reinvented Raccoon City for the Resident Evil 3 Remake. The game will feature much bigger areas as well as reimagined sequences.

Capcom’s photo-realistic visuals bring Raccoon City to life with stunning detail. Blazing infernos cast zombie shadows down long alleyways. Faux movie posters adorn corridors. Dirt and abrasions show on Jill as she struggles to survive. The cumulative effect is striking. The RE3 remake dramatically reinvents the sprawling streets of Raccoon City – this is much grander than a one-to-one remaster. Expect larger areas and some reimagined sequences that dwarf those in the original game. New shops and locations flesh out the collapsing city, including an expanded subway station, new labyrinthine sewer section, and a richly detailed donut shop (yum!). City streets are wider and more open, unlike the relatively narrow corridors of the 1999 original. More room to dodge enemies!

Plenty of new Resident Evil 3 Remake gameplay has also been shared by several outlets. You can find the new footage below.

Judging from the information revealed today, Capcom is truly going all-in on the RE3 Remake, adding so much to the game to make it a distinct experience from the original, a markedly different approach from the Resident Evil 2 Remake, which was as faithful as a remake could be to the original experience.

Resident Evil 3 Remake launches on April 3rd worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.