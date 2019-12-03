Resident Evil 3 Remake Covers Appear on PlayStation Store via Gamstat

Resident Evil 3 Remake is happening. Yes, we've had plenty of rumors about it over the years, and those have intensified as of late.

Now, however, PlayStation Network tracking website Gamstat (which tracks the PSN API) has uncovered several game covers for Resident Evil 3 remake as they were uploaded on the PlayStation Store, presumably by publisher CAPCOM.

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Remake Rumored to Be Due Next Year

The first two images are pretty self-explanatory. Resident Evil is the Western name, while Biohazard is the Japanese name, in case you've been living under a rock. Interestingly, though, there is a third cover on Gamstat for a Biohazard Resident Evil 3 Z Edition; this one only features a close-up of Nemesis.

It is likely this will be some sort of Limited/Deluxe/Collector's Edition. Regardless, the game is basically confirmed at this point. If we had to bet, we'd put our chips for the official unveiling to take place on The Game Awards 2019 show, due to be hosted next week in Los Angeles by Geoff Keighley.

The latest rumors point to the game being released at some point next year, so we wouldn't have too much to wait. CAPCOM certainly hopes to replicate the success of Resident Evil 2 remake, which sold almost five million copies to date and was acclaimed among various critics, too. Our Nathan wrote in the Wccftech review:

Resident Evil 2 is a polished, respectful remake of a survival horror classic that probably would have benefitted from a slightly more daring approach. Hints of a braver revamp are sprinkled throughout, but it doesn’t take the risks necessary to join the canon of truly great video game remakes. Make no mistake though, if you loved the original Resident Evil 2, you’ll likely love the remake, and new players who can tolerate a few old-school quirks ought to have a gruesome good time as well.