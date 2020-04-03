Resident Evil 3 Remake PC Performance Analysis

Following in the footsteps of the very successful Resident Evil 2 Remake we see Nemesis and the rest of the crew follow and we dig into the Resident Evil 3 PC Performance from CPU cores, APIs, to graphics cards visual quality and resolution. Packing the same Reach For The Moon engine that powered the RE2 remake we are treated to improvements over that engine in this explosive follow up. If you're in search of a review of the game feel free to see what Nathan had to say about it in his review.

Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM

DirectX: Version 11

Testing Methodology

Resident Evil 3 Remake is another one of those fun titles to test since it doesn't have a built-in utility. Because of this, we had to set up a benchmark course that was repeatable. Thankfully, just like when we looked at Devil May Cry V, I found a good long cutscene that performed in line with the other portions of the game I played through. Interestingly I later learned that it was the same as the opening cutscene usable in the game Demo. The test ran for 2 minutes using the Maximum preset. Much like RE:2 Remake, the game engine claims to call for much more VRAM than it will use while playing so it might be worth changing things around if you find performance a little iffy. Volumetric Lighting seems to be one of the most impactful settings in this one.

Resident Evil Resistance Review – Lair of the Loot Box

Once we had the results from 3 runs, after discarding an initial burner run for loading purposes, we took the average of average frame rates as well as the 99th percentile results from the run. We report our performance metrics as average frames per second and have moved away from the 1% and .1% reporting and are now using the 99th percentile. For those uncertain of what the 99th percentile is, representing is easily explained as showing only 1 frame out of 100 is slower than this frame rate. Put another way, 99% of the frames will achieve at least this frame rate.



Test System

Components Z370 CPU Intel Core i9-9900k @ 5GHz Memory 32GB Mushkin Redline DDR4 3600 Motherboard EVGA Z370 Classified K Storage Kingston KC2000 1TB NVMe SSD PSU Cooler Master V1200 Platinum Windows Version 1909 with latest security patches

Graphics Cards Tested

GPU Architecture Core Count

Clock Speed Memory Capacity

Memory Speed NVIDIA RTX 2080ti FE Turing 4352 1350/1635 11GB GDDR6 14Gbps NVIDIA RTX 2080 SUPER FE Turing 3072 1650/1815 8GB GDDR6 15.5Gbps NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER FE Turing 2560 1605/1770 8GB GDDR6 14Gbps NVIDIA RTX 2060 SUPER Turing 2176 1470/1650 8GB GDDR6 14Gbps NVIDIA RTX 2060 FE Turing 1904 1365/168 6GB GDDR6 14Gbps ZOTAC Gaming GTX 1660 Turing 1408 1530/1785 6GB GDDR5 8Gbps ZOTAC GTX 1650 SUPER Turing 1280 1530/1725 4GB GDDR6 12Gbps NVIDIA GTX 1080 FE Pascal

2560 1607/1733 8GB GDDR5X 10Gbps NVIDIA GTX 1070 FE Pascal

1920 1506/1683 8GB GDDR5 8Gbps NVIDIA GTX 1060 FE 6GB Pascal

1280

1506/1708 6GB GDDR5 8Gbps

AMD Radeon RX 5700XT Navi 10 2560 1605/1755/1905 8GB GDDR6 14Gbps AMD Radeon RX 5700 Navi 10 2304 1465/1625/1725 8GB GDDR6 14Gbps AMD RX Vega 64 Vega 10 4096 1247/1546 8GB HBM2 945Mbps AMD RX Vega 56 Vega 10 3584 1156/1471 8GB HBM2 800Mbs Sapphire RX 5500 XT 4GB Navi 14 1408 1737/1845 4GB GDDR6 14Gbps MSI RX 580 Armor 8GB Polaris 20 2304 1366 8GB GDDR5 8Gbps

Sapphire Nitro+ RX 570 4GB Polaris 20 2048 1340 4GB GDDR5 7Gbps

Drivers Used

Drivers Radeon Settings 20.3.1 GeForce 442.74

Preset Scaling At 4K

Testing presets at 4K gives us a couple of quick metrics before diving into the game too deeply. First off, it shows us how the game looks at various presets as well as how performance scales with those settings. Using the GeForce RTX 2080Ti you'll have no problems pushing past the 60 FPS target at 4K in this one, but if you move to the Graphics Priority you'll be hard pressed to see the difference other than being able to keep the game locked at over 60 FPS through your gameplay.

Preset Scaling At 1080p

After implementing the 4K Preset Scaling test we found that 1080p scaling with a more appropriate card for that resolution would likely be beneficial as it's the more common resolutions and something like the RX 5500 XT was fairly middle of the road for that class of card. Once again we see that you can run this one without qualms. This was even with the 4GB variant of the RX 5500 XT and big red warning signs about limited VRAM capacity. But in gameplay we never saw it come an issue.

Intel Core Scaling Performance With DX11 vs DX12

While this test won’t tell just how many cores and threads the game can and will use, it does show how the game performs as you move up in cores and threads available. These were tested at the 1080p settings that we tested the rest of the results while pairing the CPU with the RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition. While this does not take into account the cache difference you would see with Intel CPUs as you move through their offering stack it does give us a better idea of how the game benefits and behaves from more cores and threads.

Resident Evil 3 Remake presented us an excellent opportunity to revisit the DX12 implementation for the engine. And just like with the RE2 Remake we found this one to simply run better in DX11 in our testing. That isn't the end of the story however, Mark at OC3D found instances in their testing that DX12 could be a benefit for those on lower performing and lower core count CPUs where it may be the bottleneck, check out his in depth look over here.

Resident Evil 3: Everything You Need to Know About This Terrifying Remake

Graphics Card Results

1080p

Ultrawide 1080p

1440p

Ultrawide 1440p

UHD 4K

Conclusion

The only thing that is likely to run faster than Nemesis himself is going to be your system if you're running anything half way modern. In most cases you will be seeing cards running their intended gaming resolution breaking the 60 FPS target and if they're a little closer than you'd like to that you can easily eek out more performance by switching to the Graphics Priority settings. This will be one that I am looking to take to the Ryzen 5 3400G over the coming days if I get the time to and see how integrated graphics handle this one.

Resident Evil 3 Remake ups the ante on the graphical side and ramps up the action on the survival horror side, I've played for about 5 hours myself using my Ryzen 9 3900X and RTX 2080 combo on a 3440x1440 Nixeus EDG34 display and have been fully immersed in this one. If there's only one complaint that I have is there are still some audio quality issues here and I can't accurately test the HDR implementation in this one.