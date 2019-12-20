Resident Evil 3 Remake To Be More Action-Oriented; Development Is Almost Done

The Resident Evil 3 Remake is going to be more action-oriented than its predecessor, Capcom confirmed.

In a new interview published on the latest issue of Famitsu, translated by Dual Shockers, producers Masao Kawada and Peter J.Fabiano confirmed that Jill's new design has been slightly altered to better reflect the more action-oriented nature of the game. The character's original designs will be included in the game as pre-order bonus DLC.

The two producers also commented on the game's current development state. Work is almost done, and the team is making the final adjustments, so there's no risk of a delay.

Earlier this week, producer Masachika Kawata confirmed that Resident Evil 3 Remake will feature more changes compared to the Resident Evil 2 Remake, as Capcom wants to make everything more interesting, including characters.

Resident Evil 3 Remake was rumored to be in development for some time, and it has finally been announced last week for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game starts Jill Valentine as she tries to survive Racoon City during the T-Virus outbreak.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil™ series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target.

Resident Evil 3 Remake launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 3rd, 2020. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.