Report Suggests Mass Production of iPhone 12 is Starting Later This Month, AirTags Already in Flow

Apple's iPhone 12 series will launch a few weeks later than the usual time frame due to production delays. Now, it is being reported that the smartphone will enter mass production from mid-September. However, the production will pick up the pace by the end of the month. Moreover, AirTags production is already in full swing.

iPhone 12 Models Will Enter Mass Production Later This Month, Following Apple's September 15th Event Announcement

According to a new report from Nikkei Asian Review, Apple will begin mass production of the iPhone 12 starting later this month. We have also just heard that Apple will announce all four models of the iPhone 12 on September 15th which goes in line with the current report. The production will begin on a limited scale in this month and onto early next month.

Apple Watch Series 6 References Discovered in Apple’s Upcoming Event YouTube Stream

The production will begin with the affordable 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with the dual-lens camera. The production will account for 40 percent as cited by the report. The model is expected to replace the iPhone 11 which is said to be the most popular smartphone this year. The company will also launch the small 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch variant of the iPhone 11 Pro, and the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to the Nikkei report, Apple ordered up to 80 million units of the 5G iPhones. However, it was cited that the actual number will be between 73 to 74 million and the rest will be launched in 2021. Apart from this, the report also shares details on production for AirTags. The report says that Apple's AirTags has already entered mass production. AirTags are Apple's Tile-like Bluetooth accessory that attaches to objects like wallets and keys. If rumors are anything to go by, Mac Otakara stated that AirTags will be released alongside the iPhone 12 series this year.

Apple has scheduled an event on September 15th and according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the event will be oriented towards the announcement of the new Apple Watch and iPad Air. However, the final word rests with the company and we will find it out soon.

