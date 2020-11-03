Probably one of the worst Windows 10 updates, the October 2018 Update aka version 1809 is finally being put to bed. Earlier in the year, Microsoft announced delaying its scheduled end of service date (set for May 12, 2020) to "ease the burden" on its customers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company wrote in April:

We have been evaluating the public health situation and understand the impact this is having on many of our customers. To help ease some of the burdens customers are facing, we are going to delay the scheduled end of service date for the Home, Pro, Pro Education, Pro for Workstations, and IoT Core editions of Windows 10, version 1809 to November 10, 2020. This means devices will receive monthly security updates only from June to November. The final security update for these editions of Windows 10, version 1809 will be released on November 10, 2020 instead of May 12, 2020.

Last batch of cumulative updates will be delivered to Windows 10 1809 next Tuesday

In a fresh update, Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 10, version 1809, will meet its end of service on November 10, which will bring the last set of Patch Tuesday updates for this operating system version. This deadline impacts the Home and Pro editions of the operating system along with Pro for Workstations and IoT Core editions.

"After this date, devices running these editions of Windows will no longer receive security updates," Microsoft writes. "We recommend that you update these devices to a supported version as soon as possible to continue to receive monthly quality updates with security and non-security fixes."

Currently, the officially recommended version of Windows 10 is the October 2020 Update, version 20H2. However, the company is yet to even offer Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 2004, to all its users, which makes things a bit complicated. You can go to the Settings app > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates to see if the latest version is available for your PC. Once the new version appears, click on the Download and install now button to upgrade to it.