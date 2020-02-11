Microsoft has released first security updates for businesses who have signed up for Extended Security Updates (ESU) following the end of support of Windows 7 on January 14. The February 2020 security updates are available for Windows 7 SP1, Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 SP2.

These ESU security updates are only available for those who have paid for the extended support. Microsoft said in its advisory today that "if your organization has not yet been able to complete your transition to Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, or Windows Server 2019 and want to continue to receive security updates for your current version of Windows, you will need to purchase Extended Security Updates." You can head over to Microsoft to see if your organization is eligible to receive Windows 7 ESUs.

As for today's release, here are all the updates that have been released for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008. Microsoft said that the ESU customers are recommended to "review the applicable KB article below for prerequisites and other important information you will need to deploy these updates."

The following updates were released today for Windows Server 2008 SP2: Extended Security Updates (ESU) Licensing Preparation Package (KB4538484)

Monthly Rollup (KB4537810)

Security Only (KB4537822)

Servicing Stack Update (KB4537830)

Internet Explorer 9 Cumulative Updates (KB4537767) The following updates were released today for Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1: Extended Security Updates (ESU) Licensing Preparation Package (KB4538483)

Monthly Rollup (KB4537820)

Security Only (KB4537813)

Servicing Stack Update (KB4537829)

Internet Explorer 11 Cumulative Updates (KB4537767)

Head over to this link for more details about today's Windows 7 ESU release.

