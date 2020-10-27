Windows 10 v2004 Moving Fast – Now the Most Used OS Version

Microsoft released the newest version of its desktop operating system, the October 2020 Update, last week. While Windows 10 October 2020 Update (20H2) is being delivered to only a handful of users, the previous version has apparently been moving fast. Windows 10 May 2020 Update, or version 2004, is now the most-used operating system currently holding 37.7% of the market.

"October 2020 Update just started rolling out and it's too early to make any assumptions about its rollout velocity at this point," AdDuplex writes in its latest report. "In the meantime, May Update becomes the most used Windows 10 version out there."

Windows 10 version 2004 is followed by the November 2019 Update (version 1909) at 32.4% and the May 2019 Update (version 1903) at 22% of all the surveyed PCs. While it may not be completely accurate considering its recent release, Windows 10 October 2020 Update (version 20H2) seems to be on 1.7% of devices.

Windows 10 20H2 might take some time to reach everyone

Microsoft seems to be more cautious than before with the public rollout of the latest Windows 10 version 20H2. The company said it is available through the seeker approach, which usually means anyone who wants the new version can get it through Windows Update.

However, Windows 10 October 2020 Update isn't available to everyone seeking it. Users can manually download and install it through the ISO files, but the automatic installation process through Windows Update might take some weeks or even months for some users.