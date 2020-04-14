Microsoft has announced today that the company is delaying the scheduled end of service date for Windows 10 October 2018 Update, version 1809. This extended support plan will apply on all the non-Enterprise editions of the operating system, including Home and Pro. The company said the new end of service deadline is now November 10, 2020.

Originally, the last security update for Windows 10 version 1809 was expected to be released on May 12, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft has pushed the date to the end of this year to lessen the burden.

Microsoft's statement on extended Windows 10 v1809 support:

We have been evaluating the public health situation and understand the impact this is having on many of our customers. To help ease some of the burdens customers are facing, we are going to delay the scheduled end of service date for the Home, Pro, Pro Education, Pro for Workstations, and IoT Core editions of Windows 10, version 1809 to November 10, 2020. This means devices will receive monthly security updates only from June to November. The final security update for these editions of Windows 10, version 1809 will be released on November 10, 2020 instead of May 12, 2020.

For those who may have forgotten, Windows 10 October 2018 Update was one of the worst feature updates delivered to the operating system since its release in 2015. Microsoft was pushed to pull the update back after its initial release to fix some bugs before re-releasing it months later. It's ironic that this particular version is getting to live longer than others, but it's certainly a step that many would appreciate since there are already tons of issues to handle right now than having to upgrade to a newer version of the OS.

The Windows maker is scheduled to release Windows 10 version 2004 in the coming weeks. However, it is likely that Microsoft will be pushed to delay the public release or introduce it with a longer than usual lifecycle. We will update this space as Microsoft shares more details on when to expect the upcoming version 2004 (20H1).