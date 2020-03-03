Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Down to $433.90 – Features Snapdragon, 730G, 6GB RAM, 5260mAh Battery, More

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is now available at a new discounted price, offering the same great design in a powerful package. However, the price drop is only available for a limited time only, so be sure to avail it as soon as you can. If you fail to do, the price would return to its original model. For more product details, let's check out its specifications and what users can expect from it.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With Penta Camera Module Offered at an Insane Discount for a Limited Time

Starting off with the design, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 boasts looks stunning in the classic black color. It boasts a curved display the melts down the side which gives it a higher screen to body ratio. Speaking of the display, it features a 6.47-inch panel with 2340 by 1080 resolution. However, the unique feature of the device has to be the Penta camera module at the back. The main camera is a massive 108-megapixel sensor, capable of taking crisp and detailed pictures. The other cameras also contribute to different modes.

As for what's powering the Mi Note 10 is the powerful Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. The 730G ensures high-end performance and can handle any game you throw at it. Having used the phone for some time myself, games like PUBG, Asphalt, and Call of Duty: Mobile ran smoothly with no signs of lags and frame drops. This is one of the reasons why we would totally recommend it.

If you're up for it, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is available at a 28 percent discount, priced at $433.90. Simply, head over to this link to get it.

