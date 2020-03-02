Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 and Redmi AirDots Available at An Extremely Low Price for a Limited Time – Get it Here

If you're looking to get yourself a good pair of wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0 tech, then check out our massive discount on the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 and Redmi AirDots. The options are available on a discount for a very limited time so be sure to hurry up.

Get Stunning Discount on Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2, Redmi AirDots Right Now

As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 and Redmi AirDots is available at a massive price drop for a limited time. It would be vital for you to make your purchase as soon as you can. if you fail to order ahead of the expiration, the price drop will revert to its original model. Now, let's dive in to see some more details on the offer and what can you expect.

Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2

Main Features: ● A high-res audio headset with true wireless design

● Supports LHDC Bluetooth decoding. Comparing to the Bluetooth SBC audio format, LHDC allows more than 3 times the data transmitted and also provides the most realistic and high definition wireless audio

● Semi-in-ear design, no worry about allergy, comfortable and lightweight

● 14.2mm composite diaphragm moving coil unit. The bass is rich and full, and the treble is clear and sharpallergy

● Also provides dual-microphone with noise reduction, making the call clearer.

If you notice, the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 looks a lot like the AirPods and it's a good thing when we talk about the design. It boasts all the necessary bits and more for a better and immersive audio experience. In addition, it boasts some tricks up its sleeves to make the user experience simpler. If you're up for it, the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 is available at a 31 percent off, priced at $54.89. Head over to this link to get it.

Redmi AirDots

Main Features:

• The headset has a built-in Bluetooth 5.0 chip to be called a new generation of headphones. Redmi AirDots is equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip, the data transfer rate is up to 2 times compared to the previous generation, the connection is faster and more stable. Listening to music and playing is smoother and softer

•Noise Reduction of 7.2mm Moving Coil Drive Unit and DSP Intelligent Environment Noise Reduction:

• when material and setting are the same, the larger the size of the speaker unit, the better of the low frequency

• The Redmi AirDots are equipped with a 7.2 mm sound unit, which has a low frequency dip and a medium to high frequency.

There are a lot more features part of the Redmi AirDots. Compared to the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2, these come with a compact design. However, most of the features are shared which is great compared to its price. These are easier to handle and fits perfectly if you're not a fan of the toothbrush design. The Redmi AirDots are available at a 47 percent off, priced at $18.99 for a limited time only. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Apart from the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 and Redmi AirDots, we have another bonus product from Xiaomi. The Mi Band 4 is Xiaomi's current smart band that has a lot going for it. It boasts an AMOLED display and all the health-related features are present as well. It is available at a 65 percent off, offered at $25.59. Use the code: GBBAND4MI to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for now, folks. Do take note that the discount on these products is only available for a limited time, so do act fast and order your share. Also, check out:

Are you looking to get the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2? Let us know in the comments.