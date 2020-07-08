14-inch MacBook Pro with Mini-LED Display to Enter Production in 2021

Apple at its WWDC 2020 event announced its transition to custom silicone which will take about two years to complete. The company also released the Developer Transition Kit which is essentially a Mac mini with the A12Z bionic chip inside. However, we're also looking forward to the company's 14-inch MacBook Pro models with Mini-LED display. According to the Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with Mini-LED display will enter production in 2021.

14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro with Mini-LED Display to Arrive Next Year

We were previously expecting Apple to release the 14-inch MacBook Pro when it replaced the 15-inch model with a 16-inch model last year. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will release six products with Mini-LED display by next year, which includes the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple's decision to opt for Mini-LED display makes sense since MacBooks are best for video editing and content creation. The display technology offers a higher contrast ratio and brightness. Apart from this, the technology will also allow Apple to manufacture thinner and lighter products.

As we have mentioned earlier, Apple will transition to its custom silicone starting later this year. Henceforth, chances that the upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro with Mini-LED display will be powered by the company's custom chips.

Apart from the MacBook Pro, TrendForce also states that Apple will also release a 12.9-inch iPad Pro model with Mini-LED display in the first quarter of 2021 with a 5nm-based A14X chip. The next iPad Pro model is also expected to come with 5G capability.

It will definitely be good to see Apple moving towards Mini-LED panels on MacBooks and iPad models. We will share more details as we hear it. Are you waiting for Apple to shift to Mini-LED displays? Let us know in the comments.