Apple’s First ARM-based 13-Inch MacBook Pro and 24-Inch iMac Coming Later This Year

Apple is looking to introduce the ARM-based custom chipsets at WWDC. Moreover, Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the company will soon launch a 24-inch iMac and 13.3-inch MacBook Pro by the end of this year which will feature ARM CPUs. Kuo's statement goes in line with an earlier report from Bloomberg which puts the notion in a better position.

Apple's Custom ARM CPUs to be Part of Redesigned iMac and 13-inch MacBook Pro, Launch Imminent in Late 2020

Analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo confirms that the upcoming iMac with major redesign will be launched imminently and it will be the last Mac to feature an Intel chip. The transition to ARM-based chips will begin in Q4 of this year and Q1 of next year. The shift will be seen with a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and a new 24-inch iMac. The new iMac will feature thinner bezels as well, something that we have heard in previous reports.

The analyst predicts that the shift to ARM-based chips will boost performance with 50 to 100 percent compared to Intel chipsets. As for the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with ARM CPU, the design will be kept the same and Apple will potentially discontinue the Intel variant of the machine. However, Kuo also mentions that an unspecified model of the MacBook with an "all-new form factor design" and an ARM-based chip will enter mass production in the second half of next year. Moreover, a MacBook model with mini-LED display will be launched in the first half.

As mentioned earlier, Apple will refresh the existing iMac in the third quarter of 2020. The transition to Apple's in-house processors will take about 12 to 18 months, making the entire lineup to feature ARM CPUs in MacBook and iMacs. Kio points out that custom chips, mini-LED display along with scissor-switch keyboard will "create competitive advantages for MacBook models in two years".

We will share more details on the story as soon as we hear it. Share your thoughts on Apple's custom ARM chips in the comments.

News Source: MacRumors