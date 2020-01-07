If you are into mobile gaming then you might want to check out what Razer just announced a while back in partnership with Gamevice.

Razer Kishi is a Dual-Sided MFi Certified Game Controller for iPhone that Connects via Lightning, Forged in Partnership with Gamevice

There are plenty of game controllers available for both iPhone and iPad. In fact, if you are planning to take things up a notch then you can pair a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One controller directly with your device for the ultimate in mobile gaming experience. But if you are looking for something that feels right at home then you might want to consider something from Gamevice. They make one of the finest iPhone and iPad controllers around and when we heard that they made a game controller for the iPhone in partnership with Razer, our eyes lit right up.

The Razer Kishi is essentially an evolution of the game controller which Gamevice makes but features a lot of Razer 'feel' to it. In fact, you get a lot of the elements of the Gamevice controller here such as a direct connection to iPhone using Lightning for low latency and even a passthrough Lightning port if you want to charge and play at the same time.

What makes the Razer Kishi great are the little refinements, such as a bold finish, rounded corners and a design that is nothing short of ergonomic. What's even better is the fact that this controller is good for use even with an iPhone 6, going all the way up to one of the latest iPhone 11 Pro smartphones.

At the time of writing, the pricing hasn't been revealed by Razer. But you can pick this up in early 2020. Don't worry, we will keep an eye out on this one for you as well.

