Western Digital’s Portable SSDs Get Capacity Upgrades to 4 TB

Western Digital's Portable SSDs are getting a capacity upgrade, making the maximum capacity for the SanDisk Extreme Pro, SanDisk Extreme, WD Black P50, and My Passport SSD. These SSDs larger maximum capacity is now 4 TB, which is a substantial raise from its previous maximum capacity of 2 TB. This larger capacity is perfect for a Steam library or a video editor/photo editor that required a large capacity and fast transfer speeds for the data on the storage device.

Western Digital's Portable SSDs will now feature a maximum capacity of up to 4 TB while offering fast transfer speeds

Western Digital's Portable SSDs including the SanDisk Extreme Pro, SanDisk Extreme, WD Black P50, and My Passport SSD. These SSDs are designed with different markets in mind, including the professional market, the consumer market, and even purpose-built for gamers.

Acer Announces A 4K UHD Gaming Monitor With HDMI 2.1 Support

Western Digital's Portable SSDs have gotten a capacity upgrade from its previous maximum capacity of 2 TB to its new maximum capacity of 4 TB. This substantial increase in capacity is perfect for video editors or photo editors, which require large capacities due to the video clips and the files for this type of work.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD features read speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s, while the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD featuring read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s while the write speed is up to 1,000 MB/s.

The WD Black P50 SSD features read speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s, reducing the load screen times and getting players into their game substantially quicker. My Passport SSD features a metal design offering both a stylish and durable design.

These different SSDs are expected in either Mid-February to Late February, with a maximum price of $749.99. The WD My Passport SSD and the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD are available in Late February, while the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD and WD Black P50 are expected to be available Mid-February.

The WD My Passport SSD features a price of $679.99, While the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD features a price of $699.99. The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD and the WD Black P50 feature the same price of $749.99.