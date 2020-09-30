Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 Runs in Dynamic 4K Resolution With HDR; Performance Mode Targets 60FPS

Some interesting new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 tidbits have surfaced online, including details about the game’s resolution and framerate.

Earlier today, Sony updated its PS5 game pages and with it comes some additional info on Insomniac’s upcoming Ratchet & Clank title for the PS5. We already knew that the game will offer a 60FPS option, and we know also have some additional details about its rendering resolution.

As listed on the updated game page, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is displayed in “dynamic 4K and HDR” instead of native 4K resolution. This implies that the game dynamically changes between resolutions depending on what is happening on the screen in order to preserve visual quality and framerate.

“Stunning visuals: Enhanced lighting and ray tracing make for super sharp visual fidelity”, the updated page now reads. “Displayed in crisp, dynamic 4K and HDR*, behold dazzling in-game worlds as you work to save the universe. Enjoy Performance Mode to experience a targeted 60fps frame rate as you encounter new enemies across multiple dimensions.”

We’ve included some of the other features that the game will offer on PS5 as well:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 Features Fast loading: Planet-hop with abandon – near-instant loading via the PS5 system’s SSD sends you hurtling across the galaxy at hyper-speed.

Planet-hop with abandon – near-instant loading via the PS5 system’s SSD sends you hurtling across the galaxy at hyper-speed. Adaptive triggers: Feel unbridled dimensional energy via the DualSense wireless controller, making combat come alive. Each weapon has unique responses as you mow down foes.

Feel unbridled dimensional energy via the DualSense wireless controller, making combat come alive. Each weapon has unique responses as you mow down foes. Haptic feedback: Sense the impact of in-game rumbles and explosions through the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback.

Sense the impact of in-game rumbles and explosions through the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback. Tempest 3D AudioTech: Immerse your ears in 3D spatial environments, enabling you to hear everything above, below and surrounding you, all the while using your favorite pair of headphones. Connect with the sounds of combat and explore in wonder as worlds come to life, enveloping you with high fidelity sound.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is slated for a release during the release window of the PS5.