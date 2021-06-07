Ahead of this week’s global launch, Insomniac has released the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart day-1 patch, which adds new performance modes to the PS5 title.

By default, the upcoming new Ratchet & Clank installment runs at 30FPS in 4K resolution with Ray Tracing on Sony’s next-gen console. Fans of the game will be happy to learn that, similarly to Spider-Man and Miles Morales on PS5, there will also be an option to run the game in different performance modes.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 Runs in Dynamic 4K Resolution With HDR; Performance Mode Targets 60FPS

Two additional modes will be available upon the game’s launch later this week through a day-1 patch – a 60FPS performance mode and a 60FPS performance mode with Ray Tracing. Interested in how the game runs and looks in Ray Tracing performance mode? Check out the sneak peek that Insomniac shared on Twitter.

Players who update #RatchetPS5 on launch day gain access to our Performance & Performance RT Modes. Enjoy a sneak peek at 60fps gameplay with ray-tracing enabled! pic.twitter.com/85ecP4LDZl — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 5, 2021

From the looks of it, this day-one update, which updates the game to version 1.01, has already been deployed on the PlayStation Network. As such, players will be able to enjoy these additional visuals modes once the game launches on June 11th.

Exact details about the individual performance modes haven’t been shared just yet, but if these modes are similar to the modes offered in Miles Morales, the ‘Performance RT’ mode aims to offer 60FPS with some Ray Tracing effects enabled, although the mode will scale down the game's base resolution to maintain performance.

The ‘Performance’ mode of Rift Apart will run the game in 4K resolution at 60FPS without Ray Tracing effects.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Day-1 Patch Adding New 60FPS Ray Tracing Performance & Performance Modes Deployed; Insomniac Releases Sneak Peek

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart launches globally on PlayStation 5 on June 11th. Stay tuned for our review.